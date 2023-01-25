Flames - Gas Stove Ban (Part 3)

The very notion that an electric stove is better than a gas one would be disputed by any competent chef in the entire world. Instead of cultivating instincts based on what you see in the flames, you must trust some digital display to know the temperature. The flames, that regulators say is bad for our health tells all that you need to know about them. They want us living in a fully sanitized, boring, and unworkable environment in which we never have contact with anything real.

Read original source article here: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/target-civilization More at realfreenews.com

