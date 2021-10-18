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Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (Spicy or not)
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123 views • October 18, 2021
We love this roasted red pepper hummus particularly when red peppers are in season and Love adding a little heat to it too with a serrano/jalapeno or two.
Today I'm removing the skins for an extra smooth and creamy version. It takes a little longer but is so delicious!
Be sure to head over to the website for the recipe, pictures, and more: https://elainewatkins.com/roasted-red-pepper-hummus/
And subscribe both here and on the website, and catch all future videos and posts, as well as health coaching resources and opportunities as they come out: https://elainewatkins.com/
Thanks again!
Today I'm removing the skins for an extra smooth and creamy version. It takes a little longer but is so delicious!
Be sure to head over to the website for the recipe, pictures, and more: https://elainewatkins.com/roasted-red-pepper-hummus/
And subscribe both here and on the website, and catch all future videos and posts, as well as health coaching resources and opportunities as they come out: https://elainewatkins.com/
Thanks again!
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