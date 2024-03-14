Create New Account
Trojan Horse
channel image
Son of the Republic
TikToXic

* DC isn’t doing what’s best for you.

* With most in congress smiling, you should worry.

* China is not sending us their best with TikTok.

* Its use is connected to depression.

* The bill does more than just ban the app.

* Why are they so eager to pass it?

* This bill has serious issues — and will be weaponized against Americans.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (13 March 2024)

https://youtu.be/yx6NNwYkUIM

Keywords
libertybig techmind controlpropagandachinamanipulationtyrannyespionagebig brotherabuse of powerdystopialeftismccptotalitarianisminformation warfarepsychological warfarerob schmittchicomcyber warfaretiktokmind warfarebytedancespy appdata warfarebig intel

logo

