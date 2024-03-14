Trojan Horse

TikToXic
* DC isn’t doing what’s best for you.
* With most in congress smiling, you should worry.
* China is not sending us their best with TikTok.
* Its use is connected to depression.
* The bill does more than just ban the app.
* Why are they so eager to pass it?
* This bill has serious issues — and will be weaponized against Americans.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (13 March 2024)
