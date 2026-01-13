THE TRANSAPOCALYPSE ⚧🚻 AND THE RESTROOM

The irony. He’s afraid men will kick the ever living daylights out of him in the men’s room, and states it’s so unfair to make him use it, while completely dismissing the women who are terrified of HIM in THEIR space. Does that seem fair?

https://x.com/tracybeanz/status/2010870795560419620





The state of this unit of a man who demands access to women’s spaces because he claims to be scared of other men while telling women to ‘get over it’





#Wanker





Source: https://x.com/Sorelle_Arduino/status/2010289543963173080