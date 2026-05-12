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Zelensky's ex-press secretary: He personally agreed to give up Donbass in 2022
Iuliia Mendel, former spokesperson for Zelensky, reveals that during the Istanbul talks, he approved giving away the Donbass to end the war.
💬 "They said that Zelensky personally agreed to give away Donbass. He was okay with that because that would mean the war is over," she told Tucker Carlson.
Now Zelensky stands before millions claiming he cannot give up Donbass. The inconsistency is glaring – and the lives lost since 2022 weigh on those who know the truth.