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Snow in Canada
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32 views • January 17, 2022
I was on vacation for three days up north to Whistler and Squamish with my girlfriend and this video is of the Sea to Sky Gondola just 30 minutes north of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This is the world's southernmost fiord, Howe Sound. With this video, at 2:07, I have turned professional with my singing. To pay me not to sing, please send your money to http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/ . It was -17 degrees Celsius in Whistler on Dec. 28th and -10 degrees here at 2,900 feet on Dec. 29th. Cold!
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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