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Snow in Canada
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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32 views • January 17, 2022
I was on vacation for three days up north to Whistler and Squamish with my girlfriend and this video is of the Sea to Sky Gondola just 30 minutes north of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This is the world's southernmost fiord, Howe Sound. With this video, at 2:07, I have turned professional with my singing. To pay me not to sing, please send your money to http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/ . It was -17 degrees Celsius in Whistler on Dec. 28th and -10 degrees here at 2,900 feet on Dec. 29th. Cold!

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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