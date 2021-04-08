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Kevin J. Johnston bumps into Adam Skelly at Whistle Stop Cafe - RANDOMLY!
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11 views • April 08, 2021
How awesome is that? Adam Skelly just so happened to be at the WHISTLE STOP CAFE at the same time as we got there.
I was too busy yapping to notice that I parked right beside Adam's truck that is covered in BRISKET signs.
What are the odds?
I love ALBERTA!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
I was too busy yapping to notice that I parked right beside Adam's truck that is covered in BRISKET signs.
What are the odds?
I love ALBERTA!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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