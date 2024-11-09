Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week November 2 - 8, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis worked on both the capital of the Palestinian enclave and its satellite towns. Every day in the region was not without dozens of dead and injured civilians.

▪️At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces operation in Jabaliya continued. The main fighting in this area took place in the vicinity of the Al-Fakhoora School.

▪️Palestinian militias retained the ability to fire rockets at border kibbutzs. Israeli targets in Sderot and Mefalsim were targeted, but none of the munitions managed to hit them.

▪️In south-west Gaza, sporadic exchanges of fire occurred in the vicinity of the University College. Nevertheless, during the past week, neither side managed to advance in the vicinity of the building.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, Israeli forces struck Nuseirat as usual. Also, a residential building in Deir al-Balah came under fire in the humanitarian zone.

▪️In response, Palestinian militias shelled Israeli positions in the Netzarim corridor. Judging from the lack of information about the overflight of evacuation helicopters, the attacks were inconclusive.

▪️In the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Force struck Izz al-Din al-Qassam targets in and around Khan Yunis. One of the casualties was Ezz Kassab, a Hamas representative on the so-called supervisory committee.

▪️At the same time, “terraforming of the area” continued in Rafah. IDF engineering teams conducted demolitions of remaining structures and cleared ruins.

