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The Truth About the Next Ten Years (1044)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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97 views • September 30, 2020
There are now 15 of the top astrophysics and scientists across the globe stating that a new Grand Solar Minimum will completely envelop our planet by 2030. The shift for our societies will be tremendous as the Sun heading to Solar Max registered 32 days in a row with no sunspots. Europe record early deep snow along with Ireland with the coldest September temperatures ever recorded.

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
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Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
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#pork #foodavailability #gold #foodprices #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
“WE ARE NOW EXPERIENCING A CENTURY-CLASS SOLAR MINIMUM” — DR TONY PHILLIPS https://electroverse.net/we-are-now-e...
Sunspot count https://www.spaceweather.com/
Sunspot Count SDIC http://sidc.oma.be/silso/ssngraphics
11 SCIENTIFIC PREDICTIONS FOR THE UPCOMING GRAND SOLAR MINIMUM (SPOILER: WRAP UP, ITS GETTING COLD) https://electroverse.net/11-scientifi...
KATESBRIDGE JUST RECORDED NORTHERN IRELAND’S COLDEST SEPTEMBER TEMPERATURE OF ALL-TIME https://electroverse.net/katesbridge-...
BRITISH ASTROPHYSICISTS: “MINI ICE AGE IS ACCELERATING – NEW ‘MAUNDER MINIMUM’ HAS BEGUN” + THE BEAUFORT GYRE https://electroverse.net/british-astr...
“EARTH IS ABOUT TO ENTER A MINI ICE AGE” — ROBERT FELIX https://electroverse.net/earth-is-abo...

RECORD-SMASHING SNOW BURIES THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF EUROPE https://electroverse.net/record-smash...
Earth about to enter ‘Mini Ice Age,’ expert warns Robert W Felix https://www.iceagenow.info/earth-abou...

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com

●▬▬▬ Social ▬▬▬●
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030

STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dazy...

●▬▬▬ AV Content ▬▬▬●
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
goldadapt2030porkfoodavailability
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