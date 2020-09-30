The Truth About the Next Ten Years (1044)

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“WE ARE NOW EXPERIENCING A CENTURY-CLASS SOLAR MINIMUM” — DR TONY PHILLIPS https://electroverse.net/we-are-now-e...
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11 SCIENTIFIC PREDICTIONS FOR THE UPCOMING GRAND SOLAR MINIMUM (SPOILER: WRAP UP, ITS GETTING COLD) https://electroverse.net/11-scientifi...
KATESBRIDGE JUST RECORDED NORTHERN IRELAND’S COLDEST SEPTEMBER TEMPERATURE OF ALL-TIME https://electroverse.net/katesbridge-...
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RECORD-SMASHING SNOW BURIES THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF EUROPE https://electroverse.net/record-smash...
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