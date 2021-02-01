© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe flip-flops, they eat it up | Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • February 01, 2021
Just a few months ago, Joe Biden preached consensus and democracy over using Executive Orders like a 'dictator.' Greg reacts after Joe's record-setting paperwork week. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.