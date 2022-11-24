Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Talking Hedge Podcast: Looking back on 4 years as we begin The 5th & Final Season
12 views
channel image
The Talking Hedge
Published Thursday |

The 5th & Final Season.


The Talking Hedge Podcast covers business news, investments, events, interviews, and more.


Prior to 2020, we met monthly at the World Trade Center in Seattle or Tacoma to put the spotlight on a different aspect of the hemp and cannabis industry, connecting interesting professionals and innovative companies.


The Talking Hedge is a platform to validate ideas and energize the global cannabis community through a cross-pollination of industries including technology, art, music, science, healthcare, social impact, and more.


PODCAST AUDIENCE

The audience of the Talking Hedge podcast consists of a diverse and robust crowd of investors, entrepreneurs and other influencers from startups to The World Trade Center's local and international members who are interested in learning, investing &/or distributing products and services within the Hemp & Cannabis Industry.


Episode 1060 of The #TalkingHedge, Your Cannabis Business Podcast...

https://youtu.be/TaT3m6ep2_I

Keywords
cannabispodcastmarijuana

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket