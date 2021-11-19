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7 things you didn't know about THEY LIVE
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107 views • November 19, 2021
John Carpenter's 1988 science-fiction movie THEY LIVE has become a classic for unseen control of the human race, worldwide. With Bill Gates as villain and Covid_19 lockdowns worldwide destroying society, Carpenter may have been 32 years ahead of his time?
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