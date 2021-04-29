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The Danish Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup is Sick... very Sick... (Satanism in full sight) [23.03.2021]
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112 views • April 29, 2021
Video on Danish. Satanism in full public sight... I would definitely also call him a Satanist...
Quote by Nick Hækkerup on the video:
"The problem is that those freedom right are not something that is valid. It is someone you imagine in your head."
And Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... Documented ...
But no one will say or talk about that... NO one... "He who is silence gives consent" - Plato
Nick Hækkerup (S). Member of the Folketing, the Social Democrats. Minister of Justice: https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/n/nick-haekkerup
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_H%C3%A6kkerup
https://www.regeringen.dk/ministrene/justitsminister-nick-haekkerup/
https://www.facebook.com/nickhaekkerup/
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/da/politikere/folketingsmedlem/nick-haekkerup/
https://twitter.com/nickerup - Nick Hækkerup (@Nickerup) | Twitter
https://twitter.com/regeringdk/status/1255805534571290625
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod are still a Pedophile:
Google: https://tinyurl.com/4rkaeb95
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Jeppe+Kofod+er+P%C3%A6dofil&;t=hc&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=Jeppe+Kofod+er+P%C3%A6dofil&t=web
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=jeppe%20kofod%20&;kind=video
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile! [Danish][13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Source:
Lone Wieberg @LoneWieberg · 1 t
@regeringDK https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6hjMDN7g8LY
https://twitter.com/LoneWieberg/status/1387801451934670852?s=20
--
Nick Hækkerup ang frihedsrettigheder
97 views • Apr 29, 2021
Morten Wilder - Wilderdk
1.55K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6hjMDN7g8LY
https://youtu.be/6hjMDN7g8LY
Nick Hækkerup ang frihedsrettigheder.
De har nogen sjove meninger om hvad frihed er, og hvornår det kun er oppe i hovedet og hvornår det ej er ????
Citat af Nick Hækkerup på video.
"Problemet er, at de frihedsrettigheder er ikke nogen, som er gældende. Det er nogen man forstiller sig op i oppe i hovedet".
Hvis man så husker disse ord fra ham, også fra Nick Hækkerup - "Med overvågning stiger friheden".
Så er det vist også kun oppe i hovedet man mener at mere overvågning er mere frihed hva?.
Mens facts er, det er stik modsat frihed med mere overvågning.
De er sgu langt ude de puppets derinde :D
--
Med overvågning stiger friheden - Justitsminister Nick Hækkerup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaXnfZVnb34&;t=0s
Sikkerhed og tryghed står over frihed? - Pernille Vermund - Nye Borgerlige
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVYZzfEaX5A&;t=0s
Tak til Inge Larsen for lige at bringe den ordlyd på banen, så vi kunne finde det på video (Y)
Kilde:
L 189 Forslag til lov om ændring af straffeloven, lov om politiets virksomhed, retsplejeloven og udlændingeloven.
(Forbud mod deltagelse i nattelivet, tryghedsskabende opholdsforbud, udvidet adgang til beslaglæggelse af værdigenstande og udvisning af udlændinge dømt for vanvidskørsel m.v.).
English:
L 189 Proposal for an Act amending the Criminal Code, the Police Act, the Administration of Justice Act and the Aliens Act.
(Prohibition of participation in nightlife, security-creating residence ban, extended access to seizure of valuables and deportation of aliens convicted of insane driving, etc.).
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20201/lovforslag/L189/BEH1-85/forhandling.htm
Video: fra 2 Timer og 1 Min 30 sec inde og frem. 23-03-2021 kl. 13:20
https://www.ft.dk/aktuelt/webtv/video/20201/salen/85.aspx?from=23-03-202
Quote by Nick Hækkerup on the video:
"The problem is that those freedom right are not something that is valid. It is someone you imagine in your head."
And Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... Documented ...
But no one will say or talk about that... NO one... "He who is silence gives consent" - Plato
Nick Hækkerup (S). Member of the Folketing, the Social Democrats. Minister of Justice: https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/n/nick-haekkerup
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_H%C3%A6kkerup
https://www.regeringen.dk/ministrene/justitsminister-nick-haekkerup/
https://www.facebook.com/nickhaekkerup/
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/da/politikere/folketingsmedlem/nick-haekkerup/
https://twitter.com/nickerup - Nick Hækkerup (@Nickerup) | Twitter
https://twitter.com/regeringdk/status/1255805534571290625
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod are still a Pedophile:
Google: https://tinyurl.com/4rkaeb95
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Jeppe+Kofod+er+P%C3%A6dofil&;t=hc&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=Jeppe+Kofod+er+P%C3%A6dofil&t=web
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=jeppe%20kofod%20&;kind=video
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile! [Danish][13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Source:
Lone Wieberg @LoneWieberg · 1 t
@regeringDK https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6hjMDN7g8LY
https://twitter.com/LoneWieberg/status/1387801451934670852?s=20
--
Nick Hækkerup ang frihedsrettigheder
97 views • Apr 29, 2021
Morten Wilder - Wilderdk
1.55K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6hjMDN7g8LY
https://youtu.be/6hjMDN7g8LY
Nick Hækkerup ang frihedsrettigheder.
De har nogen sjove meninger om hvad frihed er, og hvornår det kun er oppe i hovedet og hvornår det ej er ????
Citat af Nick Hækkerup på video.
"Problemet er, at de frihedsrettigheder er ikke nogen, som er gældende. Det er nogen man forstiller sig op i oppe i hovedet".
Hvis man så husker disse ord fra ham, også fra Nick Hækkerup - "Med overvågning stiger friheden".
Så er det vist også kun oppe i hovedet man mener at mere overvågning er mere frihed hva?.
Mens facts er, det er stik modsat frihed med mere overvågning.
De er sgu langt ude de puppets derinde :D
--
Med overvågning stiger friheden - Justitsminister Nick Hækkerup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaXnfZVnb34&;t=0s
Sikkerhed og tryghed står over frihed? - Pernille Vermund - Nye Borgerlige
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVYZzfEaX5A&;t=0s
Tak til Inge Larsen for lige at bringe den ordlyd på banen, så vi kunne finde det på video (Y)
Kilde:
L 189 Forslag til lov om ændring af straffeloven, lov om politiets virksomhed, retsplejeloven og udlændingeloven.
(Forbud mod deltagelse i nattelivet, tryghedsskabende opholdsforbud, udvidet adgang til beslaglæggelse af værdigenstande og udvisning af udlændinge dømt for vanvidskørsel m.v.).
English:
L 189 Proposal for an Act amending the Criminal Code, the Police Act, the Administration of Justice Act and the Aliens Act.
(Prohibition of participation in nightlife, security-creating residence ban, extended access to seizure of valuables and deportation of aliens convicted of insane driving, etc.).
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20201/lovforslag/L189/BEH1-85/forhandling.htm
Video: fra 2 Timer og 1 Min 30 sec inde og frem. 23-03-2021 kl. 13:20
https://www.ft.dk/aktuelt/webtv/video/20201/salen/85.aspx?from=23-03-202
Keywords
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