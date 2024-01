BREAKING: GLOBAL DRAFT FOR WW3? - Governments Prepare To FORCE You Into War In Russia & Israel!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news out of the UK as General Sir Patrick Sanders calls for a citizen army and potentially a full fledged conscription to fight in a world war with Russia. Former Prime Minister and current buffoon Boris Johnson has seconded the motion saying he would happily join and fight. This news comes as the UK runs out of its entire stockpile, has record low numbers in the Royal Navy and is being forced to decommission many of its ships. The United States War College previously called for the return of conscription back in September as well, shortly before the false flag on October 7th in Israel. Meanwhile, Europe is facing similar issues with armament and signups as Germany lowers the standards on their guns just weeks after accidentally leaking a one and a half year plan for World War 3 with Russia. Meanwhile, the Red Sea continues to face shutdowns with the supply chain collapsing between Asia and Europe as Israel, Iran, Yemen, The United States, Turkey and many other countries fight it out in the region. Atrocities continue to be waged on civilians in Gaza including refugees being blown up by tanks while waving white flags and simply asking for food. This is all one big false flag agenda to bring down the western empire, prop up the eastern empire in favor of the Great Reset and a global technocracy. This is the excuse they need.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media