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Necessary and Proper and USPS Banking
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140 views • April 01, 2022
A totally failed USPS banking pilot program is a great opportunity to discuss the necessary and proper clause of the Constitution. Is “banking” a delegated power? And if not, is it both “necessary” and “proper” for the power to “establish post offices?” Insight from James Madison, Thomas Jefferson - and the legal doctrine of “principles and incidents.”
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 1, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 1, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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