US-born Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard admits Israel will have to go to war with Turkey and Egypt once they finish off Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon.

U.S.-born Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard admits Israel will have to go to war with Turkey and Egypt once they finish off Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon.

He says, “The storm is coming,” unlike anything the world has ever seen before.

“We have to be prepared for the next war, which will probably be against Turkey and Egypt.”

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2059826832724078821

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