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Keto Cream Sauce - for Salmon or Chicken!
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68 views • May 02, 2021
This Creamy Garlic Parmesan sauce is perfect to top your chicken or salmon! The Keto macros are amazing and the flavor is out of this world! The trick is to not overcook it on the stovetop... which means it only takes minutes to prepare!
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
3 Tablespoons Butter
2 teaspoons Minced Garlic
1/3 Cup Parmesan Cheese
1/3 Cup Avocado Mayo
1/3 Cup Fresh Parsley (3 Tablespoons dried)
Mix everything together and saute on low heat. Remove from heat as soon as everything is melted together - DO NOT OVERCOOK!
Use with Salmon, Chicken or any other meal! What would you use this with?!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
3 Tablespoons Butter
2 teaspoons Minced Garlic
1/3 Cup Parmesan Cheese
1/3 Cup Avocado Mayo
1/3 Cup Fresh Parsley (3 Tablespoons dried)
Mix everything together and saute on low heat. Remove from heat as soon as everything is melted together - DO NOT OVERCOOK!
Use with Salmon, Chicken or any other meal! What would you use this with?!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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