BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Keto Cream Sauce - for Salmon or Chicken!
Maraton Keto
Maraton Keto
35 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
68 views • May 02, 2021
This Creamy Garlic Parmesan sauce is perfect to top your chicken or salmon! The Keto macros are amazing and the flavor is out of this world! The trick is to not overcook it on the stovetop... which means it only takes minutes to prepare!

▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5

Recipe:
3 Tablespoons Butter
2 teaspoons Minced Garlic
1/3 Cup Parmesan Cheese
1/3 Cup Avocado Mayo
1/3 Cup Fresh Parsley (3 Tablespoons dried)

Mix everything together and saute on low heat. Remove from heat as soon as everything is melted together - DO NOT OVERCOOK!

Use with Salmon, Chicken or any other meal! What would you use this with?!

▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
Keywords
recipelow carbweightlossketo dietketoketosisketogenic dietketonesgluten freegluten free recipeketogenicketo recipesketo lifestyleeasy ketoketo 101keto blogrecipe blogketo for weightlessprocessed sugar freeketo momketo recipeketo bloggerketo for weightloss
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

HRS Editors
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy