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FULL SHOW: Live Report From Ukraine: Zelensky Announces Ukraine Will Not Be Joining NATO
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100 views • March 16, 2022
Owen Shroyer is joined in-studio by Sean Stone who is an expert on the geopolitical history of Ukraine and Russia and a reporter who has been in the field in Ukraine for 8 years covering the ongoing conflict. The reports and commentary differ greatly from those of which the western media and politicians are trying to propagate. Savanah Hernandez joins to discuss her experience with the pro-trans groups protesting across America for trans-kids and trans-rights. Owen also covers the latest breaking news.
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