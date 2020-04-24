Mahā Mṛtyuñjaya Mantra I (108 reps)

Credits & acknowledgement for the use of these audio tracks:[1] Primary audio track containing 36x3 bija mantras:Youtube source:Om Haum Joom Sah : Mahamritunjaya Beej MantraDhyaanGuru Dr. Nipun Aggarwal,[2] Secondary mantra/audio trackYoutube source:The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.wmvवोहअश्वगंधाऔरभोजपत्र वाला[3] Abridged Introductory audio trackYoutube source:Tum Hi Ho - Aashiqui 2 | (Instrumental), Ch MateenMantra text in the secondary audio track:Oṃ svaḥ bhuvaḥ bhuḥ, oṃ saḥ jūm haum oṃOṃ haum jūm saḥ, oṃ bhuḥ bhuvaḥ svaḥOṃ tryambakaṃ yajāmahe sugandhiṃ puṣṭi vardhanamurvā rukamiva bandanān mṛtyoḥmukṣīya mā’mṛtāt.______________________________________________________Notes on the Bija Mantras "Oṃ Haum Jūm Saḥ".The Bija Mantras above form a part of the starting and end sections of the Mahā Mṛtyuñjaya Mantra. The following are extracts from Dr David Frawley's book titled "Inner Tantric Yoga".Main Purpose of Reciting the Mahā Mṛtyuñjaya MantraThe benefits of the mantra are not one but many. It is a prayer to Shiva to overcome death. Here the concern is more to have victory over spiritual death rather than physical death.Haum is perhaps the most important bija mantra for Shiva. It is AUM plus the plus the pranic sound H, or OM in its full pranic energization. As such, the mantra grants strength, awareness and vitality that is unlimited.Jūm (pronounced joom) is the main bija mantra for quick healing and saving action. The root ‘ja’ indicates speed, movement, velocity, vitality and generative powers. The vowel-ū adds energy, strength and protective powers to it. We can compare the bija mantra Jūm with Hūm. Hūm increases the power of Prana in a fiery and expansive manner that can be creative or destructive. Jūm increases the speed, agility and instantaneous healing ability that arise from Prana.Saḥ refers to the Being, Self, Atman or Purusha, our higher nature. The formula Oṃ Haum Jūm Saḥ, works to create pranic energy and to direct it towards healing and protecting the Being or Self. Saḥ also serves to hold the energy generated by Haum Jūm.Repeat this mantra, Oṃ Haum Jūm Saḥ, for a few minutes whenever you need additional energy, vitality or healing power, remembering Lord Shiva as the supreme Prana and power of rejuvenation. Let your health naturally deepen and vitalize the heart as you use the mantra.Source: (pages 194-5), Rudra & The Fire of Prana, The Yoga of Shiva & Shakti, Inner Tantric Yoga: Working With The Universal Shakti, authored by Dr David Frawley_______________________________________Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati (Bihar School of Yoga):The Effect of Chanting the Mahā Mṛtyuñjaya Mantra:"When the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is chanted, Manipura Chakra is activated. Manipura Chakra is the solar plexus, the seat of Prana Shakti.Stress creates an imbalance in the manifestation and functions of pranic energy, even the environment and the mood creates a change in the pranic structure, and loss of prana shakti from the Bbody opens the doorway for illnesses and diseases.Thus, when we Chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra 11 times every morning, the sound vibrations and the frequencies are activating the solar plexus, Manipura Chakra, and the weak pranic energy in different parts of the body is re-strengthened.Once the debilitated shakti is revitalized, then it works to release or relieve the imbalances, illnesses and diseases from the physiological structure.Therefore, the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra has been recognized since time immemorial as the Mantra of Awakening the Pranas, Prana Shakti, the Life force, and Attaining Health. It’s a healing Mantra.'Maha Mritunjaya Mantra' for the well-being of the Body, Senses and Personality."Source: Katie Jane Hinshelwood: