Miles Guo: Before the closing ceremony of the 20th Party Congress ended, Hu Jintao and all his family members, as well as those working for him were all taken into custody

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10/24/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Before the closing ceremony of the 20th Party Congress ended, Hu Jintao and all his family members, as well as those working for him were all taken into custody; in order to cover up the truth of Hu’s incident, Hu and his family members will be forced to appear in public, but they won’t have happy endings en