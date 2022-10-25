Create New Account
Miles Guo: Before the closing ceremony of the 20th Party Congress ended, Hu Jintao and all his family members, as well as those working for him were all taken into custody
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/490226


10/24/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Before the closing ceremony of the 20th Party Congress ended, Hu Jintao and all his family members, as well as those working for him were all taken into custody; in order to cover up the truth of Hu’s incident, Hu and his family members will be forced to appear in public, but they won’t have happy endings en


