3 evil reason why fake pastors promote the medical science witchcraft genocide depopulation industry

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2023). Dear brethren, I will tell you why these Satan Lucifer’s hell’s army of millions of “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors, who refuse to give up their jobs and return it to the apostles & elders & elders who are teachers, are genocidal psychopathic greedy cowardly traitor emissaries of Satan Lucifer. Anyone who kills billions of people and continues to extort money with threats by making it look like God will be angry at them if they do not give income tax to the pastors’ salaries & church staff salaries is a murderer and a thief, just like their father Satan Lucifer. These pastors and Sunday school teachers and Bible study teachers continue to teach and allow Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft and pharmakeia pharmaceutical alchemy witchcraft in their churches, even when we warned them not to do so for decades in our daily sermons every day. They are killing billions of people, and contributing billions of dollars to their Satan Lucifer’s harlot churches’ depopulation and human specie extermination and poisonings and genocide of little children & babies money-making profiteering medical industry. The Pleiadian Watcher fallen angels and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites kill two birds with one stone. They use Babylonian black magick medical science to kill billions of humans and to make billions of dollars, at the same time. They place their most obedient mind-controlled pastors in their churches to promote it, so that it will not be stopped by the Church, who are the guardians of the earth and humanity. The pastors do not speak against medical science witchcraft, because of three reasons. One is because they will lose 99% of their church donators and all their highest church donators doctors & nurses & health insurance company employees, and receive slander and anger and mob riots to try to stone them from the millions of health professionals or those who make their money from this medical science murder industry. Another reason is because these pastors and Sunday school teachers are hypocrites, and they themselves steal 50% off the top of all 10% unbiblical post-1873 illegal tithe income tax that they extort from the church members for their own pastors’ salaries and church staff’s salaries and medical science witchcraft employee health insurance benefits. They cannot speak against it, if they are worshipping Semjaza and Satan Lucifer and their medical science genocide industry to kill their church members and little children and babies. If they spoke up against the devil and his murder industry, then they would have to stop stealing the tithe money that they extort to give themselves medical science witchcraft employee medical insurance and dental insurance benefits. They do not want to do that, because they are afraid that if they get sick or their genetic descendant idols get sick or injured, they would be left with millions of dollars of hospital and treatment and emergency and drugs and rehabilitation medical expenses. They are not willing to take that risk, because they know that once they start speaking against the medical industry and pharmaceutical industry, they will get killed or receive assassination attempts like the 300 doctors who were killed for exposing that natural human cancer immunity sabotage blockers are inside babies’ vaccines, and millions of people who exposed the Big Pharma have been assassinated, and all the people who speak against the COVID biochemical weapon vaccine get killed like Dr. Rashid Buttar and Dr. Carrie Madej’s former avatar body.





