中共病毒每天都在美国大地上夺走美国人民的生命，如果美国国会不能立即采取行动，这是美国人民的巨大损失，也是美国作为上帝之下国家的巨大损失。
It is a significant loss to the American people and a great loss to the United States as a nation under God if the U.S. Congress fails to act immediately on the CCP virus that is taking the lives of the American people on a daily basis.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #WinnTucson #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
