GETTR Will Get Cultural Items out There & 1000 Flowers Will Bloom of the Platform

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7/4/2021 Steve Bannon recalled the song “Take Down the CCP” on Independence Day and confirmed its huge awakening impact on the American people to realize the evilness of the CCP. Similarly, GETTR will get cultural items out there and 1000 flowers will bloom of the platform.