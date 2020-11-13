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** JOE BIDEN: ANOTHER NWO PUPPET ** - Back to Business as Usual Before Trump - John Bowne
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129 views • November 13, 2020
** Biden Prepares For The NWO
Banned Video - Bowne Report – November 12, 2020
Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fad8d46d106eb3048efc2e5
-- The hypocrisy of the left continues its criminal path toward completing their bidding of NWO power. As the Washington Examiner explains “Just four years after the Obama administration authorized the secret surveillance of Michael Flynn for his communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Ben Rhodes has boasted that Joe Biden is already talking to foreign leaders while another president rules the White House.”
This of course violates the Logan Act. But Biden isn’t wasting anytime kneeling to his foreign overlords to dismantle everything President Trump did to protect the United States.
** Biden’s supposed transition team is stacked with George Soros operatives
(Natural News) – November 13, 2020
Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-13-bidens-team-stacked-with-george-soros-operatives.html#
-- Joe Biden’s transition team is stacked to the brim with former employees and operatives of the Open Society Foundations, a network of liberal influence organizations serving as a front for globalist oligarch George Soros.
(Article by Richard Moorhead republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com)
The results of the election are undetermined as litigation regarding improprieties is adjudicated, but that hasn’t prevented Biden from setting up a transition team with the understanding he’ll seamlessly be inaugurated as the President in January.
Sarah Cross, a former advocacy director of OSF’s International Migration Initiative, has been hired to the transition team’s State Department element. Michael Plan, a special advisor to OSF’s executive office, has joined Biden’s shadow Mission to the United Nations. Diane Thompson, who Biden has slated for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also is featured on OSF’s website.
The Washington Free Beacon has also documented the presence of numerous employees of Soros-funded organizations distinct from OSF on Biden’s transition team.
( Natural News) – Ethan Huff- November 13, 2020
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-13-big-tech-executives-thrilled-joe-biden-won.html#
Not long after the mainstream media crowned Joe Biden the “winner” of the 2020 presidential election, the heads of many Big Tech companies began gushing with praise on social media for the faux “president-elect.”
Recognizing that a Biden presidency would likely reverse all the progress made by President Trump in holding the tech giants accountable for mass censorship of conservatives, Silicon Valley could not be more thrilled at the fantasy notion of Biden being installed into the White House in January.
“Unity, empathy, and decency are not characteristics of a bygone era,” wrote Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a glowing Instagram post. “By voting in record numbers, the American people proved again that our democracy is strong.”
Bezos has consistently butted heads with Trump, who openly criticized the unscrupulous billionaire for taking control of The Washington Post and turning it into an even worse fake news outlet than it was prior. Trump also exposed Bezos for conspiring to exploit the United States Postal Service (USPS) for his own personal gain.
Another celebratory tech overlord who sees a whole lot more dollar signs and jabs in arms under a Biden presidency is billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, who clearly could not be more thrilled at the prospect of once again calling the shots when it comes to “public health.”
“I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides of Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control, engaging partners around the world on issues like poverty and climate change, and addressing issues of inequity and opportunity at home,” Gates tweeted.
Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Tim Cook all remain curiously silent about “president-elect” Biden
Brad Smith, the current president of Microsoft, echoed Gates’ sentiments in a blog post calling for bipartisan cooperation on a broad range of issues, including expanded broadband internet access and protecting elections against “cyberattacks.”
“The more bridges we can cross together, the more we likely will find that Americans of all backgrounds in every state and county share far more in common than we currently appreciate,” Smith wrote in his best Hallmark movie impression.
“As we look to the next four years, this should give us not only reason for hope, but cause for optimism.”
As sweet as this is, we do not expect that Smith, Gates or Bezos will be singing these same tunes once the true election outcome is realized (hint: Biden has not been certified in even one state, and many key battleground states are still facing litigation). Cont'd
See Full Aricle
Banned Video - Bowne Report – November 12, 2020
Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fad8d46d106eb3048efc2e5
-- The hypocrisy of the left continues its criminal path toward completing their bidding of NWO power. As the Washington Examiner explains “Just four years after the Obama administration authorized the secret surveillance of Michael Flynn for his communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Ben Rhodes has boasted that Joe Biden is already talking to foreign leaders while another president rules the White House.”
This of course violates the Logan Act. But Biden isn’t wasting anytime kneeling to his foreign overlords to dismantle everything President Trump did to protect the United States.
** Biden’s supposed transition team is stacked with George Soros operatives
(Natural News) – November 13, 2020
Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-13-bidens-team-stacked-with-george-soros-operatives.html#
-- Joe Biden’s transition team is stacked to the brim with former employees and operatives of the Open Society Foundations, a network of liberal influence organizations serving as a front for globalist oligarch George Soros.
(Article by Richard Moorhead republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com)
The results of the election are undetermined as litigation regarding improprieties is adjudicated, but that hasn’t prevented Biden from setting up a transition team with the understanding he’ll seamlessly be inaugurated as the President in January.
Sarah Cross, a former advocacy director of OSF’s International Migration Initiative, has been hired to the transition team’s State Department element. Michael Plan, a special advisor to OSF’s executive office, has joined Biden’s shadow Mission to the United Nations. Diane Thompson, who Biden has slated for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also is featured on OSF’s website.
The Washington Free Beacon has also documented the presence of numerous employees of Soros-funded organizations distinct from OSF on Biden’s transition team.
( Natural News) – Ethan Huff- November 13, 2020
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-13-big-tech-executives-thrilled-joe-biden-won.html#
Not long after the mainstream media crowned Joe Biden the “winner” of the 2020 presidential election, the heads of many Big Tech companies began gushing with praise on social media for the faux “president-elect.”
Recognizing that a Biden presidency would likely reverse all the progress made by President Trump in holding the tech giants accountable for mass censorship of conservatives, Silicon Valley could not be more thrilled at the fantasy notion of Biden being installed into the White House in January.
“Unity, empathy, and decency are not characteristics of a bygone era,” wrote Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a glowing Instagram post. “By voting in record numbers, the American people proved again that our democracy is strong.”
Bezos has consistently butted heads with Trump, who openly criticized the unscrupulous billionaire for taking control of The Washington Post and turning it into an even worse fake news outlet than it was prior. Trump also exposed Bezos for conspiring to exploit the United States Postal Service (USPS) for his own personal gain.
Another celebratory tech overlord who sees a whole lot more dollar signs and jabs in arms under a Biden presidency is billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, who clearly could not be more thrilled at the prospect of once again calling the shots when it comes to “public health.”
“I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides of Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control, engaging partners around the world on issues like poverty and climate change, and addressing issues of inequity and opportunity at home,” Gates tweeted.
Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Tim Cook all remain curiously silent about “president-elect” Biden
Brad Smith, the current president of Microsoft, echoed Gates’ sentiments in a blog post calling for bipartisan cooperation on a broad range of issues, including expanded broadband internet access and protecting elections against “cyberattacks.”
“The more bridges we can cross together, the more we likely will find that Americans of all backgrounds in every state and county share far more in common than we currently appreciate,” Smith wrote in his best Hallmark movie impression.
“As we look to the next four years, this should give us not only reason for hope, but cause for optimism.”
As sweet as this is, we do not expect that Smith, Gates or Bezos will be singing these same tunes once the true election outcome is realized (hint: Biden has not been certified in even one state, and many key battleground states are still facing litigation). Cont'd
See Full Aricle
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