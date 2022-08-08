CBS Deleted This Video Today "Arming Ukraine" (70% of the Weapons Being Delivered to Zelensky Go to the Black Market)

This video was going viral today after the Gateway Pundit brought it to the Internet's attention. The CBS documentary mentioned that 70% of the weapons being sent from the 'West' (insert Joe Biden's USA here) go missing once they are delivered to the transfer points. The video must have had a negative reaction in the Pentagon because it was pulled from CBS' website and their YouTube Channel.

CBS released a documentary titled “Arming Ukraine.”





The documentary looks into what has happened to the military weapons that have been given to Ukraine.





Arming Ukraine | CBS Reports

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/arming-ukraine-cbs-reports/ (They have since taken it down).





CBS reported:





Flooding a country with advanced weapons can have grave consequences, even when done with the best of intentions. This CBS Reports documentary goes inside Ukraine to get a firsthand look at how military aid gets from the border to frontline soldiers, and explores the difficulties of getting the aid to the fighters who need it.





Mirrored from:





"CBS News Exposes Ukraine Weapons Scam: “30% Maybe Reaches Its Final Destination”

Spirit of Liberty Rumble Channel

https://rumble.com/v1f0qmr-cbs-news-exposes-ukraine-weapons-scam-30-maybe-reaches-its-final-destinatio.html





Gateway Pundit:





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/cbs-news-exposes-ukraine-weapons-scam-30-maybe-reaches-final-destination/









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