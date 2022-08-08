CBS Deleted This Video Today "Arming Ukraine" (70% of the Weapons Being Delivered to Zelensky Go to the Black Market)

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This video was going viral today after the Gateway Pundit brought it to the Internet's attention. The CBS documentary mentioned that 70% of the weapons being sent from the 'West' (insert Joe Biden's USA here) go missing once they are delivered to the transfer points. The video must have had a negative reaction in the Pentagon because it was pulled from CBS' website and their YouTube Channel.
CBS released a documentary titled “Arming Ukraine.”
The documentary looks into what has happened to the military weapons that have been given to Ukraine.
Arming Ukraine | CBS Reports
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/arming-ukraine-cbs-reports/ (They have since taken it down).
CBS reported:
Flooding a country with advanced weapons can have grave consequences, even when done with the best of intentions. This CBS Reports documentary goes inside Ukraine to get a firsthand look at how military aid gets from the border to frontline soldiers, and explores the difficulties of getting the aid to the fighters who need it.
Mirrored from:
"CBS News Exposes Ukraine Weapons Scam: “30% Maybe Reaches Its Final Destination”
Spirit of Liberty Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/v1f0qmr-cbs-news-exposes-ukraine-weapons-scam-30-maybe-reaches-its-final-destinatio.html
Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/cbs-news-exposes-ukraine-weapons-scam-30-maybe-reaches-final-destination/
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