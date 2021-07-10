Time to be Preppin - music video - by Bret Rife

Rap Song about Current Events, Prepping, Jesus Christ, End Times, Vaccine Holocaust, Fighting against Tyranny, Fighting for Freedom, Truth



Written and Performed by Bret Rife



Lyrics:



preparing for the worst

but hoping for the best

when the bubble bursts

the collapse of the west

will really hurt

if you are not prepped

so try to avert

economic collapse

when fed reserve

notes are worthless

the banks won't insure

hyperinflation

Health Ranger Report

is the one who knows best

so do what he says

invest in assets

buy all the ammo you can

grow all your own medicine

only buy certified organic

or you could be eating human shit

the zombie movies are prophecies

and they're coming to feast

cuz they're looking for meat

drinking the fountains in the cities

so load up your crossbows and ar15s



time to be prepping

for the coming apocalypse

God is real

make sure you get right with Him



time to unleash

your dogs that detect the spike proteins

in the vaccines

nanobots activated by 5G

Wuhan Lab Virology

is a bioweapons factory

funded by Dr. Fauci

colluding with Communist Chinese

this is world war 3

civil and the revolutionary

all combined

in a clandestine

operation designed

to kill off mankind

false prophets emerge from behind

a screen that blinds the public scene

and they plant a seed

of obscenity

in back of your mind

mk ultra devised

to hypnotize

and tell you lies

push agendas to divide

only one who promises life

is Jesus Christ

these are Biblical times

Microsoft patent's align

with the number of the beast

known by the wise

without it can't sell or buy

right now is the time

to stock up on supplies

and setup your life

here on earth

and above the skies



time to be prepping

for the coming apocalypse

God is real

make sure you get right with Him

God's reserved

your place on high

spread the word

don't be shy

were here to serve

a purpose for Christ

don't follow the herd

He sacrificed

just follow the lamb of God

but don't be a sheep

or asleep be alert

and keep all the people

you meet informed of the truth

that this is a battle of good versus evil

the world is run by free masons and

people who worship the devil

and sacrifice children

and dominate everyone else

when they're hidden

behind their positions and money

and bribe politicians

they can't win the mission

we are the commission

cuz truth always wins in the end and

God is the victor

cuz Jesus is risen.



Beat Title: Uncle - created by Big Rich Muzic featured on Rap Fame App