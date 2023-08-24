Create New Account
The Mountain of God in the North & Christmas
Fire & Grace Church
Published 17 hours ago

December 10th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the mountain of God in the north, Eden & an ancient symbol that has been perverted. Pastor Dean also addresses the Christmas question: Is it okay for Christians to participate in Christmas celebrations?

Keywords
christmasflat earthparadisedean odleeden

