The Mountain of God in the North & Christmas

December 10th, 2017
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the mountain of God in the north, Eden & an ancient symbol that has been perverted. Pastor Dean also addresses the Christmas question: Is it okay for Christians to participate in Christmas celebrations?
