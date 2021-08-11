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The Event (Raw Deal + Wisdom Circle) 11August 21 - Guest: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9. The brilliant Blackbird9 returns to The Event to discuss the current war against the sane and the healthy. Callers joined the show in hour 2.