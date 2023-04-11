The #1 Satanic Weapon Perry Stone

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Perry Stone
Apr 10, 2023
It is not fear, doubt, unbelief or what you think. It is sly, crafty undetected weapon, that Perry will expose it and give you a solution!
#perrystone #prophecy #mannafest
Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report to YouTube directly. Thank you!
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HahRD9DvKvM