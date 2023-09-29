Create New Account
InfoWars - General Milley Responds to Accusations of Treason While Leftists Call for Trump's Death - 9-28-2023
Published 21 hours ago

Alex Jones breaks down the viral clip of General Milley responding to Trump's accusations of treason for his dealings with China.

trumpinfowarstreasonchinakill trumpgeneral milley

