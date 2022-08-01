Nephilim Technology, Scalar Wave, Cloning Machines & Time Machines

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 1, 2022
Today Pastor Stan talks about the "Nephilim". Also known as the "Fallen Ones" in Revelation. We also take a look how Scalar Wave is affecting the land and sea, and how cloning and time machines has been in existence for many years.
00:00 Nephilim - Fallen Ones
07:58 Scalar Wave
18:04 Cloning Machines
29:03 Chart Overview
30:20 Time Machines
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