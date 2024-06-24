Liquidation of Terrorists first-person video has appeared - Dagestan, Russia, yesterday

"Lie down, you fagot!"

A first-person video of the liquidation of terrorists has appeared.

There were a couple of videos of the results that followed, not blurred, gruesome, so I don't think that I can post here. Can't afford anymore rejects at the moment.

Adding: The attacks in Dagestan claimed the lives of more than 15 police officers and 4 civilians.

Adding: About one of the other attacks yesterday on Russian, Crimea

US congresswoman condemns Crimea beach attack

The US military should not be involved in helping Ukraine to target Russian civilians, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has said in response to the deadly ATACMS strike on a Sevastopol beach.

A volley of ATACMS missiles, provided by the US to Ukraine, targeted Crimea on Sunday. Cluster munitions from one of the missiles struck a busy beach near Sevastopol, killing five civilians and injuring over 150, including children.