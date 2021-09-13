Freedom Redefined

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Film based on an essay by Barry Brownstein, https://www.aier.org/article/the-totalitarian-roots-of-vaccine-mandates/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CnZR3C5HDY
Kate Wand
VERY-OPINIONATED.COM
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