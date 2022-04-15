X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Trump Confirms The Economic Direction, The People Are Seeing The Truth

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Trump Confirms The Economic Direction, The People Are Seeing The Truth
The sanctions do work on Russia, the ruble has regained its value. Bidenflation is causing the D's to unite against Biden. The Fed knows the inflation cannot be stopped. Trump confirms the direction economy and is showing the truth about their agenda.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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