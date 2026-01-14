Is the Church Supposed to Rescue the World?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/church-supposed-rescue-world-0

Tom: You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.





The topic for this segment of our program is Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence of the Soon Return of Christ.





Now, Dave, last week I mentioned that one of the complaints that people have about the Rapture of the church—that is, Christ returning prior to His Second Coming to take those who are true believers in Him to heaven as His bride, both those living and those who have died having faith in Him. Well, one of the things they say is that such a belief leads to being so heavenly minded that a person is no earthly good. And certainly the focus of the Rapture is heaven, but that’s also the focus of Christianity: being where Christ is! I mean, isn’t it?





Dave: You’re exactly right, Tom. Jesus said, “Don’t lay up for yourselves treasures upon earth, but lay up treasures in heaven. Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” So our heart was supposed to be in heaven. Of course, there was no one of so much earthly good as Christ, and He was more heavenly minded than anyone, so that kind of lays that saying to rest.



