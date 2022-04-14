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Grace Schara: Killed by Covid Hospital Protocols? | Beyond the Cover
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881 views • April 14, 2022
Are hospitals that were created for the purpose of saving lives becoming killing fields for Covid patients — and in particular for those who are increasingly deemed as expendable such as the disabled and the elderly? That question is addressed by Rebecca Terrell in “Covid Hospitals: The New Killing Fields?,” the cover story in The New American’s April 25, 2022 issue. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” Terrell interviews Scott Schara, the father of 19-year-old Covid patient Grace Schara. Her family firmly believes, based on evidence – including what they personally witnessed at her bedside – that she died not of Covid but of lethal Covid protocols. Grace’s story is prominently featured in Terrell’s cover story, and in this interview Grace’s father describes not only what happened to his daughter but the broader story of what is happening to many others and how he is trying through the website OurAmazingGrace.net to get the truth out in order to save lives.
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To see “Covid Hospitals: The New Killing Fields?” by Rebecca Terrell, visit https://thenewamerican.com/covid-hospitals-the-new-killing-fields/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To see “Covid Hospitals: The New Killing Fields?” by Rebecca Terrell, visit https://thenewamerican.com/covid-hospitals-the-new-killing-fields/
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