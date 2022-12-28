Millet, a survival food, medicine, and work of art (Panicum miliaceum) MVI_9057,60merged

There are often plants that appear in our yards and gardens that we didn’t intentionally plant, and happily, some of them are sources of food and medicine. The local doves scatter seeds from the bird feeder, and a handful of proso or common millet plants have sprouted and set seed in a large tub-bin nearby. I’ve watered them, and am due for hundreds of grains in the next few summer weeks. As it turns out, millet is a nutritious important food, not only for birds. And as a bonus, the plant, in seed, is a beautiful thing to behold, with its seed heads adopting a gracefully weeping habit. And some icing on the cake for the gluten-intolerant: it is gluten-free.

