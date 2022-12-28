Millet, a survival food, medicine, and work of art (Panicum miliaceum) MVI_9057,60merged

There are often plants that appear
in our yards and gardens that we didn’t intentionally plant, and happily, some
of them are sources of food and medicine. The local doves scatter seeds from the
bird feeder, and a handful of proso or common millet plants have sprouted and
set seed in a large tub-bin nearby. I’ve watered them, and am due for hundreds
of grains in the next few summer weeks. As it turns out, millet is a nutritious
important food, not only for birds. And as a bonus, the plant, in seed, is a beautiful
thing to behold, with its seed heads adopting a gracefully weeping habit. And some
icing on the cake for the gluten-intolerant: it is gluten-free.
