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TRUMPSARA: Ο ΑΟΡΑΤΟΣ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ ΓΙΝΕΤΑΙ ΤΩΡΑ ΟΡΑΤΟΣ!
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525 views • August 09, 2020
Ο ΑΟΡΑΤΟΣ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ ΓΙΝΕΤΑΙ ΤΩΡΑ ΟΡΑΤΟΣ!
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας ρίχνει φως στο τελικό στάδιο της <>
που θα έλθει από πάνω μας,οσονούπω...ΔΕΝ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΧΡΟΝΟΣ ΓΙΑ ΥΠΕΚΦΥΓΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΡΙΤΙΚΗ...ή ΕΙΣΑΙ ΜΕ ΟΣΟΥΣ ΣΩΖΟΥΝ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ή ΕΙΣΑΙ Μ'ΑΥΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΤΑ ΤΡΩΝΕ!!!
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας ρίχνει φως στο τελικό στάδιο της <>
που θα έλθει από πάνω μας,οσονούπω...ΔΕΝ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΧΡΟΝΟΣ ΓΙΑ ΥΠΕΚΦΥΓΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΡΙΤΙΚΗ...ή ΕΙΣΑΙ ΜΕ ΟΣΟΥΣ ΣΩΖΟΥΝ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ή ΕΙΣΑΙ Μ'ΑΥΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΤΑ ΤΡΩΝΕ!!!
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