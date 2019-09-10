6 Reasons To Eat A Handful Of Peanuts Everyday.



Delicious and crunchy peanut is known to most of the people as a nut, It is actually a legume.



They are loaded with protein, healthy fat and various nutrients.



Here are some awesome health benefits of peanuts.



1. Improves Skin Health.

2. Promotes Hair Growth.

3. Improves Memory.

4. Protects Heart diseases.

5. Treats Arthritis.

6. Prevents Gallstones.



The vitamin E in nuts gives you healthy and glowing skin. They protects oily skin and makes your clear.



Peanuts are the excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids, Which improves scalp and promotes hair growth. The vitamin E in peanuts makes your hair shinny and strong.



Peanuts are loaded with Vitamin B3, Which boosts your memory function.



Peanuts improves heart health by lowering the LDL level and increasing HDL. They also help prevent coronary artery disease and stroke.



Peanuts have anti-inflammatory properties, Which helps decreases arthritis and joint pain. So Peanuts are a natural alternative to arthritis medicine.



Consumption of peanuts may help to lower risk of getting gallstones. If you have gas problem, then you can eat raw peanut.



Consuming peanuts on a regular basis helps to lose weight because they are rich combination of fiber, fat and protein content.



Peanut can be consumed in many ways such as peanut butter or nut butter. You can also consume them by roasting, boiling or screw them simply.