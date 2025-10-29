Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram: Dollar Collapsing, Gold Skyrocketing, China Rising

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram gives us an update on why he thinks the American Empire is on its last legs as the dollar is collapsing amidst a coming inflationary depression. He believes gold is going to skyrocket, and is extremely bearish on bitcoin. America might balkanize and a good war is always part of the cycle. It's likely China is going to become the new global juggernaut.
About Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram
Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram is an investor, economist, and author of "RIP USD: 1971 - 202X ...and the Way Forward".
