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04-20-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 88 UNCHANGING
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TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 88 UNCHANGING

Isaiah 40:6The voice said, “Cry out!” and he said, “What do I cry?” “All flesh is grass, and all its loving-commitment is like the flower of the field. 7“Grass shall wither, the flower shall fade, when the Spirit of 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 (Yahuah) has blown on it! Truly the people is grass! 8“Grass shall wither, the flower shall fade, but the Word of our Elohim stands forever.”

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yahuahyahushabrit chadashahthe word made fleshhebrew scripturetorah teachingmessianic hebrewbiblical hebrew studyname of yahuahlost sheep of yashraaltanak explainedend time prophecy bibletorah obedienceyahuah word unchangingthe word of elohimthe word of yahuah
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