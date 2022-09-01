© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Bankers Plans Aims Presented At A Meeting GDI University of Southampton.
https://rumble.com/v1i9lbf-global-bankers-plans-aims-presented-at-a-meeting-gdi-university-of-southamp.html
These are some statements made at this meeting of the Monetary Institute.
A meeting at GDI Universitity of Southampton the speaker stated the following:-
"The Central banks goal is to aim for the greatest concentration of central banking power in history".
"Digital accounts of dissenters and regime critics could be switched off".
"It will be very difficult to even purchase necessities".
"The bank of England have already prepared their microchip implant to be implanted under your skin".
This means you will have no say you are simply taken down and your money disappears, never to be seen again. There is no concern for your well being and health because you will not even be able to purchase toiletries.
Original Source
https://t.me/marksteele5g/8454
This is what’s coming if we let it… DO NOT ALLOW THIS HAPPEN!
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
DUNEDRIFTER
https://roxytube.com
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Global Bankers, Plans, Confirmed