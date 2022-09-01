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Global Bankers Plans Aims Presented At A Meeting GDI University of Southampton.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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22 views • September 01, 2022

Global Bankers Plans Aims Presented At A Meeting GDI University of Southampton.


https://rumble.com/v1i9lbf-global-bankers-plans-aims-presented-at-a-meeting-gdi-university-of-southamp.html


These are some statements made at this meeting of the Monetary Institute.


A meeting at GDI Universitity of Southampton the speaker stated the following:-


"The Central banks goal is to aim for the greatest concentration of central banking power in history". 


"Digital accounts of dissenters and regime critics could be switched off". 


"It will be very difficult to even purchase necessities".


"The bank of England have already prepared their microchip implant to be implanted under your skin".



This means you will have no say you are simply taken down and your money disappears, never to be seen again.  There is no concern for your well being and health because you will not even be able to purchase toiletries.


Original Source

https://t.me/marksteele5g/8454


This is what’s coming if we let it… DO NOT ALLOW THIS HAPPEN!

=================================


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---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

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Global Bankers, Plans, Confirmed

Keywords
plansconfirmedglobal bankers
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