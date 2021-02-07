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Gab CEO calls for ‘silent secession’ from Big Tech: They’re ‘serving Satan’
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150 views • February 07, 2021
Fri Feb 5, 2021 - 7:47 pm EST
By Raymond Wolfe
LIFE SITE
EXCERPT:
"February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Andrew Torba, CEO of alt-tech social media platform Gab, called for a “silent secession” of Christians in a blog post earlier this week, urging conservatives to boycott Big Tech and other leftist companies."
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gab-ceo-calls-for-silent-secession-from-big-tech-theyre-serving-satan
By Raymond Wolfe
LIFE SITE
EXCERPT:
"February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Andrew Torba, CEO of alt-tech social media platform Gab, called for a “silent secession” of Christians in a blog post earlier this week, urging conservatives to boycott Big Tech and other leftist companies."
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gab-ceo-calls-for-silent-secession-from-big-tech-theyre-serving-satan
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