Bishop Mari on the Mystic Rabbi to Whom the 'Jewish Messiah' Revealed His Name! 😲

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Dec 1, 2022
Rabbi and Jewish mystic. As a Torah prodigy, Kaduri began his studies in Jewish mysticism while still in his teens. His studies were conducted under the famed Sephardic rabbi, Yosef Chaim of Baghdad, the Ben Ish Chai.
Having moved to Israel in 1922, Kaduri’s life was characterized by poverty as well as privacy and secrecy. Although Kaduri wrote several works, he never sought their publication and limited their dissemination only to students of Jewish mysticism.
Probably the most well known event in the life of Rabbi Kaduri occurred toward the end of his life, which resulted in an encounter with the Messiah. A brief description of the events surrounding this occurrence will suffice.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMYVvkbr9z8
