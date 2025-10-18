BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SODOMITES ARE STILL SODOMITES ~ NOT LGBTQ ~ ALMIGHTY GOD STILL HATES THEM
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
79 views • 22 hours ago

VERY CLEAR SCRIPTURE ABOUT SODOMITES ~ LGBTQ

Jude 1:7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example,

Suffering The Vengeance of ETERNAL FIRE.

The END of LGBTQ is Very Clear !!!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness

https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-pa

trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair
