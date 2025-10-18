SODOMITES ARE STILL SODOMITES ~ NOT LGBTQ ~ ALMIGHTY GOD STILL HATES THEM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VERY CLEAR SCRIPTURE ABOUT SODOMITES ~ LGBTQ
Jude 1:7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example,
Suffering The Vengeance of ETERNAL FIRE.
The END of LGBTQ is Very Clear !!!
