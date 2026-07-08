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NSW, Australia has introduced a bill to allow dead people to be turned into compost, which is designed to be used in agriculture.
They claim it’s because they’re “running out of room” to bury people. Instead, they’ll be feeding dead people to everyone through the soil, I guess.
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