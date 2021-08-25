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Reiner Fuellmich Update / Ενημέρωση – August 2021: Οι Πρώτες Νίκες / Starting having Victories - COVID-HOAX EXPOSED !!
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161 views • August 25, 2021
Original Video (no subtitles) here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xnRoAjX58lia/?fbclid=IwAR3fZzcCmwIzXixnIoh7ysAGwECKU5Z3VzQjMFwWBFj4pdfHfulEbzCqKOk
Πηγή 1ης Δημοσίευσης του βίντεο με Ελληνικούς υπότιτλους:
https://rumble.com/vl416v-reiner-fuellmich-.html?fbclid=IwAR3qWP0zCxP9oXklU0xz_ZkK_9ScHrX_-tWPGiNC5LxXcg3yr2w5qX7Qny
MORE INFORMATION:
1. Patrick King Straight AFTER COURT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VeUtmmZUA6Zs/
2. No Mandatory Vaccination Party Interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WYREfN9G0Rgx/
3. We will be living with CovidHoax for decades: Govt: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6faN1oWxok3G/
4. SouthPark Cartoon Parody from NSW https://www.bitchute.com/video/dR961uNdjTH1/
5. COVID has never been isolated, PROOF: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xmZZKNqLHcbI/
6. Reiner Fuellmich Update: We are starting to win in Courts https://www.bitchute.com/video/xnRoAjX58lia/
7. QLD Premier faked the vaccine shot on TV news report https://www.bitchute.com/video/xKzH4ogBdzA7/
8. UK Lawyer: Vaccines ARE NOT Medicines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UNKoNVKngv7m/
9. UK Lawyer: Vaccines are not lawful nor are they legal: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QsawItD5d5hB/
10. COVID Hoax is falling apart: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWI1ErBLAdP9/
11. HOLD Fast Australia: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IWOl8eBd6ER/
12. Dr Roger Hodkinson - Covid is a pack of LIES https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1iRDoXdA7yr/
13. Govt of Ireland Admits COVID does NOT exist! https://www.bitchute.com/video/lU6Leelq5Hdx/
14. COVID is a Hoax Proven in Alberta https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVNGVbPYSnId/
15. Melbourne Protests send a clear message to All Australians: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NwmrwlGwVBmi/
16. NSW Terrorise NSW family in their Home https://www.bitchute.com/video/V4aoufZZhYJo/
17. Sydney COVID ward Hospital HELL https://www.bitchute.com/video/05dZewSjmKFC/
18. FANOStheVOICE and Max Igan Interview https://www.bitchute.com/video/mbLkOkw5bypS/
19. Malcolm Roberts FREEDOM speech https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0lVICqOc5dI/
20. NSW Police Madness: "Prove she's your wife or she will get a ticket" https://www.bitchute.com/video/CRi5vVnYl1Wq/
21. Do you Choose to say NO to a vaccine shot? If so why? https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNWZql5Iw1i0/
22. Bild Magazine offers apology for spreading fear over COVID HOAX https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Km8wMnOkMQA/
23. Aussie man had a gutful over the COVID HOAX https://www.bitchute.com/video/EXz8K6omGaOv/
24. Spineless Aussie Pollichickens serving globalist masters https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtbcmogf0LIz/
25. Walk outside Western Sydney during lockdown.... Risk being assaulted https://www.bitchute.com/video/2MS5TOSEUW5D/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xnRoAjX58lia/?fbclid=IwAR3fZzcCmwIzXixnIoh7ysAGwECKU5Z3VzQjMFwWBFj4pdfHfulEbzCqKOk
Πηγή 1ης Δημοσίευσης του βίντεο με Ελληνικούς υπότιτλους:
https://rumble.com/vl416v-reiner-fuellmich-.html?fbclid=IwAR3qWP0zCxP9oXklU0xz_ZkK_9ScHrX_-tWPGiNC5LxXcg3yr2w5qX7Qny
MORE INFORMATION:
1. Patrick King Straight AFTER COURT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VeUtmmZUA6Zs/
2. No Mandatory Vaccination Party Interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WYREfN9G0Rgx/
3. We will be living with CovidHoax for decades: Govt: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6faN1oWxok3G/
4. SouthPark Cartoon Parody from NSW https://www.bitchute.com/video/dR961uNdjTH1/
5. COVID has never been isolated, PROOF: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xmZZKNqLHcbI/
6. Reiner Fuellmich Update: We are starting to win in Courts https://www.bitchute.com/video/xnRoAjX58lia/
7. QLD Premier faked the vaccine shot on TV news report https://www.bitchute.com/video/xKzH4ogBdzA7/
8. UK Lawyer: Vaccines ARE NOT Medicines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UNKoNVKngv7m/
9. UK Lawyer: Vaccines are not lawful nor are they legal: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QsawItD5d5hB/
10. COVID Hoax is falling apart: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWI1ErBLAdP9/
11. HOLD Fast Australia: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IWOl8eBd6ER/
12. Dr Roger Hodkinson - Covid is a pack of LIES https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1iRDoXdA7yr/
13. Govt of Ireland Admits COVID does NOT exist! https://www.bitchute.com/video/lU6Leelq5Hdx/
14. COVID is a Hoax Proven in Alberta https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVNGVbPYSnId/
15. Melbourne Protests send a clear message to All Australians: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NwmrwlGwVBmi/
16. NSW Terrorise NSW family in their Home https://www.bitchute.com/video/V4aoufZZhYJo/
17. Sydney COVID ward Hospital HELL https://www.bitchute.com/video/05dZewSjmKFC/
18. FANOStheVOICE and Max Igan Interview https://www.bitchute.com/video/mbLkOkw5bypS/
19. Malcolm Roberts FREEDOM speech https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0lVICqOc5dI/
20. NSW Police Madness: "Prove she's your wife or she will get a ticket" https://www.bitchute.com/video/CRi5vVnYl1Wq/
21. Do you Choose to say NO to a vaccine shot? If so why? https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNWZql5Iw1i0/
22. Bild Magazine offers apology for spreading fear over COVID HOAX https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Km8wMnOkMQA/
23. Aussie man had a gutful over the COVID HOAX https://www.bitchute.com/video/EXz8K6omGaOv/
24. Spineless Aussie Pollichickens serving globalist masters https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtbcmogf0LIz/
25. Walk outside Western Sydney during lockdown.... Risk being assaulted https://www.bitchute.com/video/2MS5TOSEUW5D/
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