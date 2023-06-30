IF THIS WAS DONALD TRUMP BEIJING CALLING! BIDEN HAS SECRET UNSECURED AT&T GLOBAL PHONE IN WHITE HOUSEBEIJING CALLING! BIDEN HAS SECRET UNSECURED AT&T GLOBAL PHONE IN WHITE HOUSE

Create New Account
Self-Government
BEIJING CALLING! BIDEN HAS SECRET UNSECURED AT&T GLOBAL PHONE IN WHITE HOUSE  https://www.trunews.com/stream/beijing-calling-biden-has-secret-unsecured-at-t-global-phone-in-white-house

JUN 29

President Joe Biden uses a secret global AT&T cell phone paid for by Hunter Biden’s company. The stunning revelation came during a Fox News interview with author Peter Schweizer. Mr. Schweizer said his organization, the Government Accountability Institute, discovered the private phone information by examiner contents on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop. We’ll start tonight’s TruNews with an article published by Real Clear Politics.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/29/23

