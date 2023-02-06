ABC JUVENT INTERVIEW - Post cancer bone recovery

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WPBF 25 ABC interviews Juvent team, and medical doctors to discuss the clinical benefits of Micro-Impact Therepy. These include the double blinded, randomized, clinical study with intent-to-treat outcomes published in Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) for restoring skeletal health in cancer patients. Also local success including restoring a champion dancer's career.