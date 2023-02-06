ABC JUVENT INTERVIEW - Post cancer bone recovery

WPBF 25 ABC interviews Juvent team, and medical doctors to discuss the clinical benefits of Micro-Impact Therepy. These include the double blinded, randomized, clinical study with intent-to-treat outcomes published in Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) for restoring skeletal health in cancer patients. Also local success including restoring a champion dancer's career.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.