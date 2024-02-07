We need to start talking about these things.

Create New Account
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published 17 hours ago

America needs to understand that if as a Nation we don’t stop offending each other we will never unit as a Nation. My concern is we don’t want to talk to each other any more.

